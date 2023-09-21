(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A large state police presence near Cambridge Springs left a lot of people in the area wondering what happened.

Pennsylvania State Police in Meadville and Erie responded to and surrounded a home in the 23000 block of Walters Road at 9:55 p.m. on Wednesday after a Cambridge Springs man allegedly fired numerous shots toward another Cambridge Springs man.

According to PSP Meadville, Gregory Blystone, 45, fired multiple shots toward Christopher Crum, 40, for an unnamed reason.

After a lengthy standoff with state police’s Special Emergency Response Team (SERT), and reconstruction unit, Blystone eventually gave himself up peacefully and was taken into custody and charges have been filed. Crum was uninjured.

PA State Police Community Service Officer Trooper Cindy Schick told us officers are treating this incident as a mental health issue and are continuing to investigate.