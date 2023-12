(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Police are investigating after one person was shot Friday night in eastern Millcreek Township.

Millcreek Police were first called to the 5700 block of Georgetown Drive Friday night around 9:37 p.m. for a reported shooting and found one adult man suffering from a gunshot wound.

That person was taken to a UPMC Hamot with injuries police believed not to be life-threatening.

Police continue to investigate.