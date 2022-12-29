Erie Police responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Atkins Street Wednesday night where a 20-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the forearm.

According to Erie Police, the victim gave multiple accounts of what had happened. Police used surveillance video and witness interviews to locate a vehicle of interest.

When they found the car, they also found a 19-year-old fleeing the vehicle. After a foot chase, the suspect was apprehended and police found a firearm nearby.

“We believe that he possibly threw that firearm because we did see him with the firearm when he was running. That individual was charged with firearm violations at this time but not charged in direct connection with the shooting…but interviews are still ongoing with the victim,” said Deputy Chief William Marucci, City of Erie Police.

The victim is reported to be in stable condition.