One man has been arrested after allegedly leading Erie Police on a late night chase.

What began as a traffic stop at 12:57 a.m. on Saturday led to the suspect fleeing the scene.

Police were able to stop the suspect at East 24th and Perry.

Police then conducted a search of the vehicle as well as the location where the suspect was caught.

According to police they found multiple drugs including suspected heroin and marijuana.

Police also stated they found a loaded hand gun.

After being taken into custody the suspect was taken to the hospital for drug ingestion.