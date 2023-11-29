(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Six people are behind bars, including one of Jamestown police’s most wanted, after police executed a pair of search warrants early Tuesday morning in Jamestown, NY.

According to the Jamestown Police Department (JPD), six people were arrested Tuesday morning after police executed search warrants on a pair of downtown Jamestown apartments.

Members of the Jamestown Police’s Metro Durg Task Force, SWAT team, and Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators executed a search warrant on an apartment on Crossman Street just after 6 a.m. Tuesday, Nov., 29, and found two people inside the residence.

After securing the apartment, investigators searched it and found approximately 33.5 grams of fentanyl, scales, packaging materials, and a small amount of cash. One person was arrested following the search on two counts each of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminally using paraphernalia.

Just after executing the search warrant at Crossman Street, law enforcement executed another search warrant at the basement apartment of a building along Hazzard Street. Inside, officers found five people, including Louis Ruiz, 36, who was on JPD’s top 10 list for individuals for a warrant and a small quantity of fentanyl.

All five were arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance with one other person being additionally charged with criminally using paraphernalia.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The residence on Hazzard Street was also condemned by the Jamestown Department of Development.