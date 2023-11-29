(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Six people are behind bars, including one of Jamestown police’s most wanted, after police executed a pair of search warrants early Tuesday morning in Jamestown, NY.
According to the Jamestown Police Department (JPD), six people were arrested Tuesday morning after police executed search warrants on a pair of downtown Jamestown apartments.
Members of the Jamestown Police’s Metro Durg Task Force, SWAT team, and Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators executed a search warrant on an apartment on Crossman Street just after 6 a.m. Tuesday, Nov., 29, and found two people inside the residence.
After securing the apartment, investigators searched it and found approximately 33.5 grams of fentanyl, scales, packaging materials, and a small amount of cash. One person was arrested following the search on two counts each of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminally using paraphernalia.
Just after executing the search warrant at Crossman Street, law enforcement executed another search warrant at the basement apartment of a building along Hazzard Street. Inside, officers found five people, including Louis Ruiz, 36, who was on JPD’s top 10 list for individuals for a warrant and a small quantity of fentanyl.
All five were arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance with one other person being additionally charged with criminally using paraphernalia.
The residence on Hazzard Street was also condemned by the Jamestown Department of Development.