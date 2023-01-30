An Erie teen will be spending several years behind bars after a local church was shot up.

Deangelo Troop Jr., 17, was sentenced to three and a half to seven years in state prison by Erie County Judge John Mead.

Last February, several shots were fired into Holy Trinity Catholic Church during a neighborhood shooting on East 22nd and Reed streets.

Troop is also awaiting trial in a pending homicide case in the murder of 13-year-old Kasir Gambill.

A prosecutor described Troop as “one of the most dangerous juveniles in Erie.”