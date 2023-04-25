Pennsylvania State Police continue to search for a missing person in Summit Township.

Michael Maisner, 66, was last seen March 27. After authorities learned he was missing, they found a human bone in a burn pit on his property. This sparked a separate death investigation.

After reports of someone living in Maisner’s residence on Crestview Drive, state police determined that 35-year-old Marisa Rodriguez was living in the attic.

As the investigation continues, Rodriguez now faces charges in the theft of Maisner’s car.

“Unfortunately, at this moment, we cannot confirm whether Maisner is alive or deceased. We can say that we’re actively pursuing the missing persons report for him, but now we also have an investigation for the death investigation for those bones that were located in the fire pit,” said Trooper Andrew Hacke, Pennsylvania State Police.

Rodriguez was placed in the Erie County Prison without bond.