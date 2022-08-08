Erie Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the city Sunday evening.

There was heavy police presence in the 500 block of West 29th Street around 8 p.m. Sunday. When our crews arrived on the scene, there were at least 10 police vehicles in the neighborhood.

Witnesses told us they heard multiple gunshots.

Erie Police did not immediately give us information at the scene, but they have confirmed as of Monday morning that one person was shot and that they are in stable condition.

There is no suspect in custody at this time.