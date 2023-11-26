(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– One Jamestown, New York man is in jail while another was flown to a hospital by helicopter after a stabbing Friday night in Chautauqua County.

According to Jamestown Police, officers were first called to an address in the city’s north side on Friday afternoon for a reported stabbing. Shortly after arriving, officers located and began treating a victim suffering from several stab wounds.

Police soon found out the alleged attacker was still nearby and in took a 46-year-old male into custody without further incident.

The victim was also treated on scene by Jamestown Fire and Chautauqua County EMS before being taken to another hospital by medical helicopter.

The suspect is now facing charges including felony assault, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing and is being held pending arraignment in the Jamestown City Jail.