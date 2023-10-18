(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– A pair of Jamestown, NY twins are facing criminal charges after a traffic stop lead to an altercation where a Jamestown police officer was struck.

According to City of Jamestown Police, officers were on patrol Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 5:39 a.m. when they noticed a white SUV illegally park and block traffic along Superior St. and Forest Ave.

When officers told the 18-year-old driver to move the vehicle, the driver refused several times along with refusing to provide any identification or vehicle registration despite being told he would be arrested if he continued to refuse to provide the information.

Despite the warnings, the driver continued to refuse the officer’s requests leading to them informing the driver he was going to be arrested. After being told they were under arrest, the driver punched one of the officers leading to a brawl.

During the brawl, the driver’s twin brother tried to pull him away from the officer, and then delivered a sucker punch to the same officer in an attempt to free him before fleeing himself while other officers assisted in placing the driver under arrest.

The passenger is now wanted for assault, intent to cause injury to a police officer and resisting arrest while the driver has since been transported to the Jamestown City Jail pending arraignment.