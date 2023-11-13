(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A scam theft directed at a Centerville, Pennsylvania, resident has state police investigating and asking residents to be aware.

PSP in Corry was contacted by the 72-year-old man regarding his Chime credit card being hacked. Police discovered it was an online scam where the victim ordered a $500 Apple gift card and sent it online to whom he believed to be a known individual on Nov. 10.

After sending the gift card, the victim noticed there were no more funds in his Chime bank account. The victim reportedly lost about $1,300 in this incident.

State police continue to investigate.