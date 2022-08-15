(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) has reported its numbers from a recent DUI enforcement effort.

Local PSP Troop E covers Venango, Crawford and Erie counties, along with parts of Warren County. Troop E held its effort — dubbed “Operation Nighthawk” — Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12-13. Some 80 law enforcement personnel from PSP and municipal police departments collaborated in the effort.

Nearly 800 drivers (794) were stopped resulting in 71 DUI arrests.

Other citations and arrests include: Seatbelt citations (13), speeding citations (8), driving under suspension citations (41), driving under a DUI-related suspension (16), other traffic citations (422), other criminal citations (12), other misdemeanor arrests (11), other felony arrests (3), warrant-felony served (1), warrant-misdemeanor served (11), and warrant-summary served (4).

In addition, 506 warnings were issued.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

In 2022, Operation Nighthawk is celebrating its 20th anniversary. From August 12 to August 13, every state police troop conducted roving DUI patrols.