(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Two Jamestown, New York residents have been arrested after a traffic stop lead to officers finding over 19 grams of methamphetamine earlier this week.

The initial traffic stop took place just after midnight on Nov., 4. During the stop, Jamestown Police found the two occupants, one male and one female, were in possession of methamphetamine, digital scales, packaging materials and cash.

During a search of the suspects, officers found approximately 19.5 grams of meth on the female suspect.

She’s since been charged with two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia and one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree.

The male suspect has been charged with criminally using drug paraphernalia, one count of Criminal Possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree along with numerous traffic tickets.

Both are being held pending arraignment due to felony charges.