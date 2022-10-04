(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) –The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is investigating a retail theft that occurred on Sept. 28, 2022.

According to a release, two suspects entered Walmart in Summit Township, Erie County and proceeded to the electronics department. After selecting gift cards and various electronic items, police report the suspects then targeted an inexperienced/juvenile cashier.

(Photo: PSP) Pictured – alleged suspects (Photo: PSP) Pictured – alleged suspects (Photo: PSP) Pictured – alleged suspects (Photo: PSP) Pictured – alleged suspects

The suspects confused the cashier with a “cash-only” “K-1” scam and left the store with $2,861.96 in stolen merchandise. The suspects reportedly operated a dark-colored sedan, with an unknown year, make and model.

PSP is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the two individuals. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Luke McCoy from PSP Erie at 814-898-1641.