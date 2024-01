The owner of the neglected dog that gnawed off its own paw has been charged and identified.

Jatahyia Sherri Stevens is being charged with third-degree aggravated cruelty to animals causing serious bodily injury or death.

Stevens is awaiting a preliminary hearing that is scheduled for March 11 at 11:30 a.m. in front of District Judge Timothy Beveridge.

Ruth Thompson, the director of the ANNA Shelter, said if Stevens is found guilty a sentence of up to seven years in prison is possible.