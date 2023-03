The owner of Liz and George Farms, Gregory Havican, was back in court Monday morning.

The defense is seeking a motion to list detainer as Havican is on probation for another matter.

Erie County Judge Daniel Brabender ruled the probation revocation must proceed on April 13.

Havican was previously arrested in connection to over 200 animals being seized from Liz and George Farms in 2022 in Summit Township.