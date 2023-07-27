(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Pennsylvania man was arrested after allegedly discharging a firearm next to a campsite that was occupied.

That incident took place back on Sunday, May 28, at a campsite on Seneca Hemlock Road in Venango County.

Pennsylvania State Police say Cullen Gilligan, 29, of Beaver Falls, Pa., discharged one round from a carbine rifle while he was in close proximity to a campsite occupied by 10 people.

PSP have since confiscated Gilligan’s rifle and criminal charges have been filed.