(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– A Pennsylvania man has been arrested after police said he allegedly used false information in order to purchase a firearm in Venango County last year.

According to PSP Franklin, troopers first began investigating after a Clarion County man attempted to purchase a firearm from Maurer’s Trading Post in Franklin on April 2, 2022.

After investigating, troopers allege that he knowingly completed the required firearms application falsely with the purchase being denied due to a past conviction of an offense which forbid him from possessing or purchasing a firearm.

The Venango County District Attorney’s Office also reviewed the case with a criminal complaint later filed against the applicant through Venango County courts.