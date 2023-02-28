(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, resident has been indicted on alleged drug-related charges in Pittsburgh and the District of Columbia.

In a court document, Jacob Blair, 25, was charged with possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine in Pittsburgh, and also charged in a parallel indictment in the District of Columbia with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, and metonitazene and money laundering.

Blair was arrested by FBI agents on Feb. 24, 2023, in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania. He made an initial appearance in federal court and is detained pending a detention hearing on March 1, 2023.

According to the Western District of Pennsylvania, on or about February 24, 2022, Blair allegedly attempted to possess over 100 grams of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of a fentanyl analogue; possessed with intent to distribute over 40 grams of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl and 50 grams of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine; and possessed with intent to distribute over 400 grams of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl.

According to the indictment returned in the District of Columbia, Blair is accused of running a counterfeit drug conspiracy that sold fentanyl and methamphetamine disguised as Oxycontin, Xanax and Adderall on a darknet marketplace.

The cases are being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys DeMarr Moulton, in the Western District of Pennsylvania, and Kevin Rosenberg in the District of Columbia.

This case is being investigated by the Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C. offices of: the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Department of Homeland Security/Homeland Security Investigations, along with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police and Moon Township Police Department.