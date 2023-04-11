(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Westmoreland County resident has been sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Pennsylvania.

Kevin Watson, 33, of Arnold, PA, was convicted of possession with the intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, Acting United States Attorney Troy Rivetti announced.

According to court information, Watson was pulled over by the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) for traffic violations. Police say Watson had allegedly been smoking marijuana and had a young child in the back seat of his vehicle. When PSP asked him to get out of his vehicle, Watson sped away from the traffic stop and led police on a high-speed chase, reaching peeds of 115 miles per hour on Route 28. Watson eventually crashed and fled on foot. The child was not seriously injured.

PSP then obtained a search warrant for the vehicle where they discovered more than $100,000 of fentanyl in the trunk. Watson has an extensive criminal history that includes, among other convictions, three previous drug trafficking convictions, and he was on parole at the time of this offense, court information states.

In a related matter, the government also informed Judge Hardy that Watson, one of his brothers and a third individual were implicated in a scheme to murder a witness who had testified against another brother. On May 14, 2009, Luzay Watson shot and killed Davon Young, and on June 4, 2009, Luzay Watson was arrested for that offense. There was a preliminary hearing on July 24, 2009, involving the homicide charge against Luzay Watson in which Monique Gray testified.

After the preliminary hearing, Luzay Watson engaged in a series of telephone calls from jail with Kevin Watson. During those calls, Luzay Watson encouraged Kevin Watson to kill Gray. In recorded conversations in July and August 2009, Luzay Watson angrily and bitterly complained to Kevin Watson and Luzay Watson’s then-girlfriend, Chrissy Stubbs, that nothing was being done about eliminating the witnesses in his case.

However, he was repeatedly assured by Kevin Watson and Stubbs that the matter would be taken care of. In one conversation, Stubbs informed Luzay Watson that Charles Cabiness was “posted up” on the Cresswell Street home of Monique Gray’s sister, Donneika Gray, to await an opportunity to kill Monique Gray. On August 22, 2009, Charles Cabiness shot and killed Monique Gray while she was outside of Donneika Gray’s house, in the company of multiple neighbors and young children.

Prior to imposing the sentence, Judge Hardy granted a 10-year reduction from the advisory Sentencing Guideline range, which called for a sentence of 30 years to life imprisonment.