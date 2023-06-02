(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A western Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to eight years in prison followed by supervised release and compensation for one victim after receiving and possessing material that depicted sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Pennsylvania, Robert Haggerty, 63, of Monessen, PA, has been sentenced to 96 months in prison (eight years), along with five years of supervised release, for knowingly possessing more than 92 images and eight videos containing child sex abuse material.

Haggerty has also been ordered to pay $3,500 in restitution to one of his victims.

According to information presented to the court, some of the images and videos depicted “sadistic” and “masochistic” conduct and the sexual abuse of infants and toddlers. Haggerty also received three images that contained sexual abuse material of a female that identified themselves as 16 years old.

Before handing down the sentence, Judge Nicholas Ranjan stated the following: “there is no question that the conduct in this case was serious” and that the “images at issue were, as described, disturbing.”

Judge Ranjan further noted that “there are real victims in these cases,” explaining that “the reality is these crimes, whether it is a receipt or possession, have a real impact on people.”

This case was brought against Haggerty as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Project Safe Childhood collects federal, state and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals that sexually exploit children, as well as identify and rescue victims.

More information on Project Safe Childhood can be found on the Department of Justice website.