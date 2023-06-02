(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A former resident of Baden, Pennsylvania, has been sentenced in federal court for possessing child sexual abuse material and violating his prior supervised release.

Andrew Kincaid, 35, was sentenced to 124 months (just over 10 years) in prison followed by lifetime supervised release for possessing material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor and for violating the terms of federal supervised release.

According to court documents, on March 16, 2021, Kincaid knowingly had an electronic device containing child sexual abuse material, in violation of federal law and the conditions of Kincaid’s supervised release related to his 2010 federal conviction, also for possession of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Since his release from prison on his 2010 conviction, Kincaid had violated his terms of release at least four other times by engaging in child pornography-related conduct, the documents state.

Homeland Security Investigations-Pittsburgh conducted the investigation that led to Kincaid’s prosecution.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Learn more about Project Safe Childhood online.