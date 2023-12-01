McKean County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Smethport, PA, resident was scammed out of $1,000 in a fake gift card transaction.

Pennsylvania State Police in Lewis Run were reported of a theft happening around 8:20 a.m. on Nov. 30 where a 66-year-old woman sent $1,000 in gift cards to an unknown suspect who claimed to be from the Publishers Clearing House giveaways.

Police are currently investigating this case. Anyone with information can contact PSP Lewis Run at 814-368-9230.

Publishers Clearing House was previously court-ordered to pay $18.5 million to consumers for “misleading consumers about how to enter the company’s well-known sweepstakes drawings and made them believe that a purchase is necessary to win or would increase their chances of winning.”