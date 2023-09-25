Pittsburgh, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Clarion County woman was stopped at the Pittsburgh Airport on Sunday after a loaded .38 was found in her belongings at the TSA checkpoint.

The Mayport, Pennsylvania woman is facing a federal financial civil penalty for bringing weapons to an airport checkpoint, which could be as high as $15,000.

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Pittsburgh International Airport detected the loaded handgun on Sunday, Sept. 24. The .38 caliber revolver was loaded with six bullets.

Photo courtesy Transportation Security Administration (TSA): TSA stopped a woman from Mayport, Pa., with this loaded handgun among her carry-on items at the Pittsburgh International Airport security checkpoint on Sunday, Sept. 24. (TSA photo)

Passengers can only travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded and packed in a hard-sided locked case. The locked case should then be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

“We are seeing way too many travelers bringing their guns to our security checkpoints. It’s as if there is a gun epidemic. Yet there is absolutely no excuse for bringing a firearm to one of our checkpoints,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “Travelers are responsible for the items that they have in their possession. I strongly encourage gun owners to take a few moments before they come to the airport to take a good look inside any carry-on bags that they plan to bring to the airport—backpacks, roller bags, messenger bags, handbags, briefcases, duffle bags, and so on–to ensure that they do not have a firearm or ammunition inside. If they want to travel with their firearm, they should refresh their familiarity with the proper procedures on how to pack a gun for a flight. Firearms should never be brought to the security checkpoint in carry-on luggage. Responsible gun owners know this,” she said.

Last year, 6,542 firearms were caught at 262 out of 430 airport security checkpoints nationwide. Eighty-eight percent were loaded. So far this year, TSA has stopped more than 4,000 guns at security checkpoints across the country.

TSA firearms catches at airport checkpoints at Pittsburgh International Airport, 2017 to 2023

Year 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 (as of 9/24/23) Pittsburgh International Airport 32 34 35 21 32 26 31

Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality. Travelers can also contact their airline for any additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.