Two witnesses who testified in the murder trial of Patric Phillips in June of 2022 have been scheduled to be sentenced.

Michael Toles, the driver of the vehicle the night Phillips was murdered in December of 2021, and Melissa Seaman, have both pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and have agreed to a sentence of 12 and a half to 40 years.

Seaman testified in court that her then boyfriend, Michael Toles, and another man, went to rob Phillips, but it went bad.

Sentencing is set for July 31.