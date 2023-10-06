(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Rochester, New York man previously on parole for murder has been sentenced to prison for child pornography production.

Israel Rivera-Reyes, 48, was convicted for the production of child pornography and sentenced to serve 292 months in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of New York.

Court documents state that between August 2021 and February 2022, Rivera-Reyes allegedly had sexual intercourse with a minor on an almost daily basis which he also recorded and made multiple videos of.

At the time of his arrest, Rivera-Reyes was on parole for a March 1995 conviction of murder 2nd degree.

The Irondequoit Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated this case with additional assistance from the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.