Pittsburgh, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man is in custody after stabbing another man to death on a Greyhound bus in Pittsburgh in front of nearly 40 other passengers on Sunday.

On July 30 around 10:30 p.m., a Pennsylvania State Police report states a passenger on a Greyhound bus began causing a scene before he allegedly pulled out a 5 or 6-inch knife from a sheath and began to stab the victim in the neck multiple times. The suspect reportedly injured his own hand during the incident.

The fatal stabbing took place in front of 36 other passengers while the bus was traveling on Interstate 376 in Pittsburgh.

The bus driver was able to pull over so police could enter the bus. The suspect was taken into custody on the scene. He has been identified as Javon Garrett, 18, of Detroit, Michigan, according to WTAE.

Both the suspect and victim were taken to nearby hospitals for their injuries. The victim, identified as Cozell McQueen, 39, of Gary, Indiana, was pronounced dead at the hospital, also reported by WTAE.

The investigation is ongoing. Pennsylvania State Police Collision Analysis, Reconstruction Specialists and Forensic Service Units and Criminal Investigators assisted at the scene.