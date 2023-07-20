(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry is warning all Pennsylvanians taking a flight of a complex scam targeting people affected by flight delays and cancellations.

Henry said scammers are creating fake accounts made to look as though they are affiliated with major airlines and altering legitimate listings on Google.

According to the release, consumers have fallen into the scam by contacting fake airline representatives and providing their personal information, such as credit card information, based on results found on Google.

AG Henry’s office offered the following tips when scheduling flights:

Make sure you are accessing the airlines’ legitimate website;

Do not trust search engine results to relay the airlines’ phone number;

Always obtain the phone number directly from the official website of the airline you need to contact; and

obtain the phone number directly from the official website of the airline you need to contact; and Do not give out personal or financial information in response to a request that you did not expect.

Google believes all the fraudulent listings have been removed. However, consumers are still advised to remain vigilant when rescheduling flights.

Consumers can find more information on the scam as well as submit a complaint if they have been affected by it on the Office of the AG Bureau of Consumer Protection online here, by emailing scams@attorneygeneral.gov or by calling the office at 1-800-441-2555.