LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police in Las Vegas arrested a Pennsylvania man Tuesday accused of killing his wife.

Franverlys Zambrano Briceno was reported missing last week, police told Pittsburgh CBS affiliate KDKA-TV. She was found dead on New Year’s Day from a gunshot wound.

Her husband, Arthur Guty, 55, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday, records said.

Police in Pennsylvania said Metro police arrested Guty at an area resort. He was due in court on a fugitive from justice charge on Thursday.

This is a developing story.