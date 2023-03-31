(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– What started as a routine traffic stop by Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) ended with a Pennsylvania man in custody after the interaction became hostile.

According to a release from PSP, troopers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle with three occupants headed north on State Route 219 in McKean County for summary traffic violations. During the stop, the 31-year-old driver displayed signs of aggression towards the officers and was asked to exit the vehicle.

That’s when troopers said the driver became even more hostile with them, pushing his door open quickly at the troopers, yelling and pointing with one hand while holding a knife in the other behind his back.

When asked if he had any weapons, the subject replied that he did have a knife and continued to show signs of aggression towards troopers. When troopers then drew their tasers on the subject, he threw the knife back into the vehicle and was promptly taken into custody.

A search warrant was later obtained for the vehicle after it was impounded where drugs and drug paraphernalia was found.

The 31-year-old Lebanon man is now facing a bevy of charges including aggravated assault on an enumerated person by physical menace, simple assault by physical menace, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, along with the summary traffic violations.

The man was taken to the McKean County Jail. The investigation is still ongoing for additional drug related charges.