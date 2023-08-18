(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A resident of Point Marion, Pennsylvania, has pleaded guilty to a charge of interstate domestic violence after a police chase.

Kristopher Lee Holmes pleaded guilty to one count in federal court, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Pennsylvania.

Court documents state on August 30, 2020, Holmes allegedly restrained his dating partner while he led police on a high-speed chase from West Virginia into Pennsylvania, with speeds reaching over 100 miles an hour.

The victim reportedly tried to escape while the vehicle was moving by attempting to open the passenger door. Court documents went on to say Holmes gave the victim a black eye and left long bruises in the shape of fingerprints on the victim’s left arm.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 5 at 1 p.m. The law provides for a total sentence of 5 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both. Pending sentencing, the court continued Holmes on bond.

The Pennsylvania State Police and Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation that led to this prosecution.