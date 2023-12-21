(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Stoneboro, PA, resident has pleaded guilty after obtaining thousands of dollars in COVID relief funding from the government.

Martin Meade Kobsik, 42, pleaded guilty in federal court to a theft of government property charge, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Pennsylvania.

Court documents state in April 2020, Kobsik allegedly received a $150,000 COVID-19 Disaster Assistance Loan from the Small Business Administration (SBA) and falsely claimed he needed the loan to maintain his business.

He then reportedly used the money for personal expenses, a vacation and improvements to his home.

Kobsik’s sentencing has been scheduled for April 12, 2024. Pending sentencing, Kobsik will remain on bond.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Pennsylvania State Police oversaw the investigation that led to the prosecution in this case.