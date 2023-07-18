Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Six Pennsylvania residents and one North Carolina resident were indicted on multiple alleged charges including wire fraud and possessing child sexual abuse material.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Pennsylvania, the seven residents were indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, fraud in connection with unlawful computer access, aggravated identity theft and receipt and possession of child sexual abuse material.

The 16-count indictment charged the following:

33-year-old, Meadville, Pa.

30-year-old, West Mifflin, Pa.

31-year-old, Jeanette, Pa.

27-year-old, West Newton, Pa.

22-year-old, Lock Haven, Pa.

26-year-old, Beaver Falls, Pa.

33-year-old, Clemmons, N.C.

According to court documents, the seven co-defendants conspired to hack into Snapchat accounts to obtain explicit images and videos depicting the victim account holders. The co-defendants would then allegedly share the images and videos with each other and others online unknown to the victim account holders.

“The seven people charged today exploited their victims and engaged in a predatory behavior that will not be tolerated,” said Mike Nordwall, the FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in charge.

He continued, “Hacking into social media accounts, stealing intimate pictures of unsuspecting victims and then selling and trading them in online forums is nothing short of reprehensible. These victims were re-victimized multiple times as their personal pictures were recirculated. We believe there is an extensive network of victims who still haven’t been identified.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation leading to the indictment in this case.

If you believe you are a victim in this case and would like to opt-in to receive case notifications or if you have any questions about your rights, please contact the Victim Witness Coordinator at usapaw.victimwitness@usdoj.gov.