A man charged with possessing 80 pounds of meth told police he was on his way to Erie.

According to the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, 26-year-old Devion Boykin has been named in a two-count federal indictment. On May 28, a Missouri State Police Trooper stopped Boykin on Interstate 44, east of Joplin.

During a search of the vehicle, the trooper allegedly found a Versace shopping bag and a suitcase containing the meth. They also found a 9 mm pistol.

Investigators said Boykin told them he was on his way from Phoenix, Arizona, to Erie, Pennsylvania.