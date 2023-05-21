(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A suspect wanted out of Jamestown, New York, and described as “armed and dangerous” is now believed to be part of a cross-state kidnapping scheme.

According to a release from the North Charleston Police Department, officers were dispatched to 7131 Rivers Ave in North Charleston, South Carolina regarding a kidnapping. Once they arrived on the scene, they met two victims who explained they were allegedly kidnapped from their house in Pennsylvania and driven to North Charleston by Michael Burham.

Burham has active warrants out of Jamestown, New York for rape and is the suspect in a homicide that is still under investigation.

He was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap, blue jeans and a light-colored T-shirt. Police say he may no longer have facial hair and changed their hairstyle.

The Jamestown Police Department is working with the Pennsylvania State Police, authorities in North Charleston, South Carolina, and the FBI with this case.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Jamestown Police Department at 716-483-7537 or the anonymous tip line at 716-483-8477.