Venango County (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Allegheny Township woman lost almost $40,000 in an August scam.

Pennsylvania State Police in Franklin was contacted on Aug. 23 about a scam where a victim was tricked into giving money, according to a report.

Police discovered an 89-year-old Pleasantville woman was scammed online into giving $39,252 to an unknown suspect. An investigation is ongoing.