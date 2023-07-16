(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– A Pennsylvania federal court has ordered a home healthcare staffing agency in Philadelphia to pay more than $212,000 in damages after an investigation by the Department of Labor.

According to the United States Department of Labor (DOL), Empire Homecare Agency LLC must pay $197,236 in back wages, damages and penalties to 31 employees after federal investigators found that their employer failed to pay proper overtime.

A non-medical home care agency, Empire Homecare Agency LLC operating in the greater Philadelphia area.

The DOL’s Wage and Hour Division determined that the agency violated the Fair Labor Standards Act (FSLA) by failing to pay overtime premium to employees that worked more than 40 hours a week to employees living in clients’ homes.

“Home care workers deliver vital services to people in our communities in need. Their hard work allows many people who need regular care to live in their homes,” said Wage and Hour District Director James Cain in Philadelphia. “Empire Homecare Agency’s failure to comply with federal wage regulations denied more than 30 employees thousands in wages on which they depend to care for themselves and their families.”

The department also learned of eight instances where three employees that did not live with clients weren’t paid overtime as well as not combing the hours for an employee caring for two clients.

Empire Homecare Agency must also pay $15,010 in civil money penalties for intentional nature of the employers’ violations, bringing the total penalties to $212,246 and are forbidden from future FLSA violations.

For more information on FLSA laws, you can check out the DOL’s website here.