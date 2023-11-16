(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Pittsburgh man has been convicted of possessing modified child sexual abuse material (CSAM) of child celebrities.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, a 56-year-old Pittsburgh man owned pictures that “digitally superimposed the faces of child actors onto nude bodies and bodies engaged in sex acts” on two separate occasions.

Law enforcement discovered pictures at the suspect’s home during a search of his computer. Promptly afterward, the suspect was charged with possessing CSAM.

While pending trial, police found that the suspect had violated his conditions of release by again possessing explicit images, after concerning searches and images were detected by court-mandated monitoring software on his cell phone.

The jury convicted the 56-year-old on two counts of possessing child pornography. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 28, 2024, and faces a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison.

The FBI Pittsburgh Field Office investigated the case.

Assistant United States Attorney Michael Mitchell and Department of Justice Trial Attorney Gwendelynn Bills of the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS) are prosecuting this case.