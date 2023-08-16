Pittsburgh, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, resident has been sentenced in federal court for conspiring to pay illegal kickbacks related to laboratory tests.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Pennsylvania, 56-year-old Ravitej Reddy was sentenced to prison for 18 months and ordered to pay $9 million in criminal proceeds and more than $77 million in restitution.

Court information states Reddy and other conspirators paid kickbacks to marketers in return for the marketers obtaining cheek swabs from Medicare beneficiaries to be used in testing at two Pittsburgh-area laboratories Reddy owned and operated.

The conspirators allegedly paid kickbacks to ensure that telemedicine physicians provided prescriptions for laboratory testing for the swabs obtained by the marketers. Reddy’s labs then billed for the performance of the tests.

Reddy previously pled guilty to three counts of conspiring to commit offenses against the United States and one count of offering and paying kickbacks in connection with a federal health care program.

The release goes on to say Reddy and others caused a loss of over $60 million to the U. S.

To report suspected fraud, please contact the FBI’s healthcare fraud tipline at WDPAhealthcarefraud@fbi.gov or the Department of Health and Human Services at 1-800-HHS-TIPS.