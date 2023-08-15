Pittsburgh, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A former Pittsburgh man has been sentenced to more than 6 years in prison for robbing multiple Pittsburgh area banks.

Calvin Leavy, 69, has been sentenced in federal court to 80 months in prison on his conviction of attempted bank robbery and bank robbery, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Pennsylvania.

According to information presented to the court, on January 31, 2022, Leavy attempted to rob the First National Bank, located at 3721 Forbes Avenue in Pittsburgh.

Then, 12 minutes later, he was seen entering the PNC Bank located at 4600 Fifth Ave in Pittsburgh, wearing the same clothing and matching the description of the person that had attempted to rob the First National Bank.

Leavy then told the bank employee, “I have a gun. Give me the money,” and took $1,338 from the PNC.

Then, on February 8, 2022, Leavy entered the First National Bank, located at 307 4th Avenue in Pittsburgh, and approached the bank employee saying he had a gun and demanded money. Leavy took $1,238 from the First National Bank.

Leavy was convicted after surveillance footage showed him using the Port Authority bus to travel to and from each of the bank robberies. He also used his bus card to pay for the fare.

After tracking Leavy’s movements, investigators located him in the same clothing that he wore for the robbery, and arrested him.

United States Attorney Olshan commended the Federal Bureau of Investigation and City of Pittsburgh Police Department for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Leavy.