(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Pittsburgh man has been sentenced for bank fraud and money laundering, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Pennsylvania.

Randy Frasinelli, 66, of Carnegie, Pa., was sentenced on Thursday to 78 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and ordered to pay restitution of $3,885,082, by U.S. District Judge W. Scott Hardy.

According to court information, Frasinelli filed six fraudulent applications for loans from the Paycheck Protection Program, falsely asserting that he had businesses with dozens of employees and hundreds of thousands of dollars in monthly payroll.

After receiving more than $3.8 million from those loans, Frasinelli spent the money on multiple items including vehicles, a villa in Mexico, an African safari, firearms, works of art, precious metals, watches and personal investments.

Prior to sentencing, Frasinelli allegedly submitted at least 13 forged character letters in an attempt to receive a more lenient sentence.

“The scope and magnitude of this defendant’s ongoing fraud and deception is enormous. He lied in an effort to obtain pandemic relief funds while already facing charges of illegally taking federal money meant for businesses on the verge of collapse,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Rivetti. “Mr. Frasinelli viewed the Payroll Protection Program as an opportunity to enrich himself at the expense of taxpayers. His continuing deceit—right up to the time of sentencing when he targeted the Court by submitting fraudulent character letters in support of his request for leniency—demonstrates a complete lack of respect for the law. A sentence of six and a half years appropriately holds him accountable and is just punishment for his $3.8 million scheme.”

Frasinelli was taken into the custody of the United States Marshals at the end of the hearing.