ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is under arrest after police say he admitted to killing a neighbor and then living with the corpse for three days until police were called by another neighbor about a burglary.

According to Altoona police, they were called to an apartment building on 8th Avenue April 26 around 3:49 p.m. where 51-year-old Raymond Oechsle Jr. was living. A robbery was reported by one of his neighbors. Through the investigation, Oechsle allegedly told police he stabbed another neighbor to death three days prior — around 4 a.m. on April 23 — the criminal complaint reads.

Police said they were first called to the building earlier on April 26 for a welfare check on Christopher Helsel after it was reported he didn’t show up for work for a few days and no one could reach him. Police were unable to make contact with Helsel.

They responded back to the building for the active burglary involving Oechsle, who had already fled by the time police arrived.

While attempting to make contact with Oechsle, police noticed his door looked like it was recently damaged, looking like someone tried breaking in.

After being able to enter Oechsle’s apartment, they found the body of Helsel and blood everywhere in the living room and kitchen.

According to court documents, police located Oechsle and took him to the Altoona Police Department for an interview.

Oechsle allegedly admitted to stabbing and killing Helsel with a folding knife around 4 a.m. April 23, claiming he was locked out of his apartment and Helsel started to argue with him.

The following may be graphic for some. It comes from Oechsle’s account of what happened when interviewed by police.

According to Oechsle’s account, he stabbed Helsel in both of his eyes and then began stabbing him in the chest and face. He told police that Helsel would always act tough but this time he acted “like a b**h,” and even said “don’t kill me, bro,” as Oechsle continued stabbing him.

Oechsle told police he had no plan to dispose of the body and managed to drag it into his living room. He told police he covered Helsel’s face so he didn’t have to look at it then tried using adult diapers to clean up the blood. Oechsle allegedly claimed “cold water cleans blood good,” during the interview.

The complaint shows that Oechsle also told police that he had friends over to his apartment while the body was there. He said he would turn off lights and keep people away from the living room. Oechsle also told police he’s legally blind and can’t see very well.

Oechsle was arraigned Thursday morning, April 27, and had bail denied. He will remain in Blair County Prison to await his trial.

Oechsle is facing a slew of felony charges including first and third degree murder, aggravated assault, burglary, and criminal trespassing as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of an instrument of crime, theft, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse.