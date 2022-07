Erie Police have arrested a 13-year-old after a shooting on Wayne Street.

The shooting took place around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of Wayne Street.

Police tell us a 16-year-old was shot in the head and taken to a hospital in Pittsburgh. The victim is still in critical condition.

The 13-year-old suspect is facing aggravated assault charges and is being held at the Edmund L. Thomas Adolescent Center.