Erie Police have made an arrest following a shooting Monday evening on East 32nd Street.

Police have arrested 17-year-old Alexander Froehlich after a shooting in the 500 block of East 32nd Street.

Calls went out on Monday just after 5:30 p.m. for a gunshot victim in that neighborhood.

According to Erie Police, a 17-year-old was shot in the stomach at the scene. The victim is reported to be in critical but stable condition.

Froehlich now faces several charges including aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.