The Erie Police Department announced Thursday they’ve made an arrest in connection with the shooting that happened near a local park and ride on Monday.

Erie Police arrested 27-year-old Alexander Peyton following a westside Erie shooting. Peyton now faces several charges including attempted homicide.

The victim is reportedly a 58-year-old white man who suffered a gunshot wound to the jaw while sitting in his car at the Bayfront Park and Ride near Lincoln Avenue.

Police report the victim is in critical but stable condition.