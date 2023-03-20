Erie Police made an arrest following a fatal overnight shooting over the weekend.

The life of a 21-year-old was claimed on March 18 in a shooting that took place in the 800 block of East 21st Street.

Erie Police have arrested 29-year-old Torrence Norris. He faces several charges, including criminal homicide. Authorities explained how they were able to make this arrest.

“Ultimately, we were able to track the suspect’s vehicle from the scene of the crime and back to a residence. We secured the search warrants for not only the suspect’s vehicle but multiple residences that he was at, and ultimately we were able to charge this individual with the homicide,” said Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, City of Erie Police Department.

The Erie County Coroner ruled the death a homicide and identified the victim as Naim Jahace Bayete, 21. He said Bayete suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say surveillance video was key in making this arrest.

“The victim was pulling up to a residence in that block and the suspect approaches a vehicle, fires multiple times into the vehicle striking the victim, and then the victim ultimately fell out of the vehicle,” Lorah added.

Lorah also said that neighbors were cooperative in providing surveillance video from their cameras, and added that the investigation is ongoing.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“This does not appear to be a random act of violence. This appears to be a targeted act of violence against this specific individual,” said Lorah.