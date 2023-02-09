Erie Police have arrested two suspects following a shooting that took place along a busy street in a west Erie neighborhood Wednesday night.

Police responded to the shooting in the 2900 block of Cherry Street just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

On the scene, authorities found a 14-year-old victim who had been shot in the neck. Police said the victim was outside when the shooting took place.

Investigators believe individuals were shooting in the victim’s direction from a moving vehicle traveling north on Cherry Street. Police added there were allegedly other individuals on a porch shooting at the moving car.

Authorities arrested Shmad Page, 15, and Orguna Sanders, 20, following the shooting.

Deputy Chief of Erie Police Rick Lorah said detectives continue to investigate.

“We recovered multiple firearms. There’s video surveillance in the area that we were able to collect from several different areas,” said Deputy Chief Lorah. “We spoke to a lot of witnesses, I mean this happened at 4:30 p.m. in the afternoon, so obviously, there were a lot of witnesses to interview and subjects and suspects to interview — in accommodation with the video evidence that was on the scene, as well as speaking to some of these individuals involved.”

The victim was reported to be in stable condition at a hospital in Pittsburgh.