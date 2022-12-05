One person is seriously injured following an overnight shooting in Erie.

Police responded to a call just after 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 2900 block of German Street. According to Erie Police, when they arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from two gunshot wounds to the pelvis.

The victim was taken to UPMC Hamot for treatment. Two people were arrested but police said those involved knew each other. No charges have been filed.

“We did recover multiple firearms at that scene. A residence in the 2900 block of German Street was held as a crime scene. We may currently be serving a search warrant on that scene,” said Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, Erie Bureau of Police.

Investigators said they would consult the district attorney’s office before filing charges.