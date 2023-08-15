(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A 20-year-old man has been charged in the death of 21-year-old after his decomposed body was found on Ash Street in early August.

The Erie Police Department has identified the victim as 21-year-old Jaquan Burrows, who was reported missing in late July.

According to the criminal complaint, Erie Police made the arrest after 20-year-old Tyjahmon Darion Crosby went to the Erie Police station on July 27, saying he had gotten into a confrontation with a 21-year-old man.

Crosby is accused of firing two 9mm bullets at Burrows on July 22. One bullet struck Burrows in the chest.

Police say one bullet was recovered from the body along with a spent shell in the vicinity.

After being shot, police report the victim stumbled from a bicycle he was on at the time and ran across Ash Street where he hurdled a chain link fence and fell to the ground behind an abandoned residence in the 900 block of Ash Street.

Burrows was discovered by family members on August 2 at 11 a.m.

Crosby reportedly told police on July 27 that he was dropped off in the area of 9th and Ash streets on July 21 and that Burrows began shouting at him and approaching him, trying to fight him. That’s when he claims he ran toward Denny’s down East 9th Street. He detailed a report to police that Burrows hit something, “maybe a bump,” and that he fell to the ground.

The police investigation revealed that Crosby’s statement contradicted footage from July 22 and did not confirm his story that it happened on July 21.

The criminal complaint explains Crosby was positively identified as the shooter from multiple surveillance footage images.

Surveillance footage from July 22 allegedly showed Crosby approach Burrows, raise his arm, then Burrows fall off his bike before running to where he was found dead.

Crosby is then seen taking off from the scene in the same path he initially told police, as footage of Crosby was captured in the 300, 400 and 500 blocks of East 9th Street.

Erie Police’s ShotSpotter technology also captured the audio of two gunshots being fired in the same area as the shooting.

Police are charging Crosby with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, carrying firearms without a license, possessing instruments of crime and recklessly endangering another person.

Crosby is currently being held at the Erie County Prison and has been denied bail.

Erie Police identified the victim as Burrows in the criminal complaint. At this time, Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook has not yet identified the victim as Burrows.