Erie Police are continuing their investigation into a shooting that took place Thursday, April 28 in the 900 block of E. 38th St.

Police responded to that shooting after reports of a man being shot Thursday around 3 p.m. According to Erie Police, the victim is a 37-year-old male. He was located in the 200 block of E. 3rd St.

The victim was taken to UPMC Hamot and was later transferred to a hospital in Pittsburgh where he is in critical condition.

Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said this shooting appears to be domestic-related.

“Her ex-husband made entry into her home. There was an altercation between her male friend that was at the residence with her and her ex-husband. Ultimately, her ex-husband suffered a gunshot wound. He fled the scene, drove down to the area of the 200 block of E. 3rd St. and that’s where we made contact with him,” said Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, Erie Police Department.

Later Thursday evening, another shooting took place on W. 8th St. Erie Police said both acts of violence are isolated events.

“We had three individuals shot, one that was deceased in the last 24 hours, so it’s troubling. We have great work by the patrol units that were responding on scene. We’re rendering immediate life-saving care for the two gunshot victims that survived,” Lorah said.

The Erie County Coroner will provide more details on the West 8th Street victim next week.